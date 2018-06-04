Motorcycle Crash Sends Goleta Man to Hospital

Rider rear-ended an Infiniti sedan on the city's Westside, according to Santa Barbara police

A 24-year-old Goleta man was hospitalized Sunday after the motorcycle he was riding rear-ended a car on the city's Westside, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The accident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on the 600 block of West Mission Street, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

An Infiniti sedan that was westbound on Mission was stopped, waiting to make a left turn into a private driveway, when the Honda 600 motorcycle struck it from behind, Harwood said.

The motorcycle rider, whose name was not released, suffered numerous abrasions and other injuries, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Harwood.

The 45-year-old Santa Barbara woman driving the Infiniti complained of pain following the accident, but was not hospitalized, Harwood said.

The motorcycle rider was cited for failing to have the proper license and insurance, Harwood said, adding that the accident remained under investigation.

