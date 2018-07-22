Motorcycle Crash Injures Rider, Slows Traffic On Highway 101 Near Orcutt

A motorcyclist was injured on Highway 101 south of Orcutt after a crash that also stopped traffic for a short time Sunday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and other agencies responded to the scene on Highway 101 south of Clark Avenue, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The motorcycle and its rider landed down an embankment in the center divider, according to emergeny dispatch reports.

Highway 101 traffic was stopped for a short time while a CalStar medical helicopter landed to pick up the crash victim.

The California Highway Patrol reported all lanes were open again by 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 30s, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

