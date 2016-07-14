Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:24 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Motorcycle Crash Survivor’s Healing Comes Full Circle at Cottage Health

Rob Freyer was badly injured in a motorcycle crash in San Luis Obispo County. Thanks to a team of support from across the Cottage Health system, he expects to regain 90 percent of the use of his hands and left foot. Click to view larger
Rob Freyer was badly injured in a motorcycle crash in San Luis Obispo County. Thanks to a team of support from across the Cottage Health system, he expects to regain 90 percent of the use of his hands and left foot. (Cottage Health photo)
By Cottage Health | July 14, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

Rob Freyer had ridden more than 100,000 miles without a serious injury. That changed on a November day trip in San Luis Obispo County when his bike collided with a wild animal that darted in front of him.

In shock and not realizing his injuries, the 61-year-old got back on his motorcycle and crashed again, flipping over the bike.

The bike’s shift lever nearly took off the big toe of his left foot, and his hands and wrists were severely injured with extensive breaks, fractures and dislocations.

He would rely on Cottage Health’s expert care in many ways on his journey of recovery.

The nearby hospital where he was first taken soon sent him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where Dr. Robert Ruth operated for 5½ hours on Freyer’s hands, while Dr. William Dunbar simultaneously operated on his left foot, which suffered the most traumatic injuries.

Freyer’s big toe couldn’t be saved, and he was in danger of losing more of his left foot.

The staff at Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, where he was transferred, worked to accelerate the healing process. The center’s medical director, Dr. John Deacon, led the painstaking removal of unhealthy tissue, keeping the foot wounds clean and infection free during regular visits that would continue into spring.

In addition, Freyer underwent 15 hyperbaric oxygen treatments at the center over the course of three weeks.

During each oxygen treatment, Fryer reclined in a pressurized chamber, breathing in 12 times more oxygen than normal over the course of nearly two hours, as he slept and even watched TV.

“All of that extra oxygen is dissolved in the blood vessels in the lungs, and then the heart pumps the extra oxygen everywhere in your body, including to the end of your foot,” Deacon explained.

The oxygen boost helped restore the damaged blood vessels in Freyer’s foot, so he didn’t require any additional surgery. He also received nutrition support with a healing diet rich in protein.

He spent a week at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, where staff taught him to tackle life with casts and a wheelchair. Even then, he started to walk the hallways with help from his 2-year-old granddaughter, and he has continued to regain abilities that allow him to go places on his own, take care of himself and babysit his granddaughter.

He expects to regain 90 percent of the use of his hands and left foot and commends the Cottage Health team for their care and personal attention.

“They helped me get on the right path and kept my spirits up,” he said.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 