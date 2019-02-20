Motorcycle Police Officer Injured in Santa Barbara Vehicle Collision

A motorcycle police officer was injured in a collision with a passenger vehicle in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning.

Around 10:35 a.m., a Santa Barbara Police Department motor unit officer's motorcycle collided with a Honda passenger vehicle on the 2700 block of Las Positas Road, near Alegria Road, department spokesman Anthony Wagner said.

The officer was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries and "is in good spirits," Wagner said.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, which was near Adams Elementary School.

Police investigators were on scene Wednesday morning to determine the circumstances of the collision, including the direction of travel and speed of the vehicles, Wagner added.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling north on Las Positas Road, toward the mountains, and the motor officer may have been westbound, he said.

No further details were available.

