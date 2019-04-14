Motorcycles, Monster Trucks, And Mayhem Quad Wars at Santa Barbara County Fairpark

What’s more spectacular than a Moto X rider performing aerial maneuvers, like 360-degree backflips, while flying 30 feet in the air for over 80 feet? Audiences will find out Saturday, April 27, at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Visitors will thrill to what some of the top freestyle Moto X riders in the nation can do with nothing but sky beneath their wheels. Top Moto X riders like Fitz Army/Metal Mulisha Superstar, Jimmy Fitzpatrick, will perform at the Budweiser Minetti Arena.

In Monster Truck madness, Tony Canedo, The Flying Spaniard, driving the 10,000-pound, 2,000-horsepower monster Playing for Keeps, competes against Jeff Souza driving The Enforcer.

And, presenting an incredible freestyle performance in his mini-monster truck High Risk will be 11-year-old Corbin Shockey.

Quad Wars will feature some of the fastest racers in the country battling it out for a grand prize. Watch Team Santa Maria as it takes on Team LA in a quad race around the arena on a course punctuated by sharp turns and jumps.

Captain Tyler Holcomb and his Santa Maria team take on Todd the Quad God and his team from Los Angeles.

Tickets are $15 and include admission to the festival. Buy tickets at www.santamariafairpark.com.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Barbara County Fairpark.