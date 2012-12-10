Motorcycles Thunder through Santa Barbara on Annual Toy Run
An estimated 500 motorcyclists converge in 25th annual benefit for Unity Shoppe
More than 500 motorcyclists revved up for Christmas on Sunday for the 25th annual Santa Barbara Motorcycle Toy Run. The throng of motorcyclists started in Montecito and finished in Goleta, collecting toys for Unity Shoppe in downtown Santa Barbara.
One scooter sported a literal “deer in the headlight” look. (John Palminteri photo / www.keyt.com
)
Parishioners at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church turned out to cheer on the motorcyclists. (John Palminteri photo / www.keyt.com
)
