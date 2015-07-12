Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash Near Lompoc Federal Prisons

Advice

An injured motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Sunday following a two-vehicle crash near the Lompoc federal prisons.

The incident was reported about 11:15 a.m. on Santa Lucia Canyon Road near Guard Road at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, according to Battalion Chief Mark Bray of the Lompoc Fire Department.

The male motorcyclist reportedly collided with a turning vehicle.

Crews from Lompoc Fire, American Medical Response and CalStar responded to the incident.

The Lompoc Police Department is investigating the accident.

