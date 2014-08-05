Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital After Orcutt Crash

Female rider seriously injured after striking mattress that had fallen onto the roadway

A helicopter was called in Tuesday afternoon to take a motorcyclist to the hospital after a vehicle accident in Orcutt.

The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on Highway 135 at the Clark Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Few details were immediately available, but officials at the scene said the crash involved the female rider of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle who struck a mattress that had fallen onto the roadway.

Emergency personnel shut down Highway 135 so that a Calstar air ambulance could land and pick up the injured rider, who was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Her name and details on her condition were not immediately available.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

