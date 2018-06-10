Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital After Santa Barbara Backcountry Crash

An injured motorcyclist was airlifted from the Santa Barbara backcountry to the hospital on Sunday afternoon following a crash, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of the Divide Peak Trail, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Two off-road motorcyclists collided, and one rider suffered moderate injuries, Zaniboni said, adding that the other rider was not hurt.

A county helicopter hoisted the victim, and flew him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The patient’s name and details on his condition were not available.

