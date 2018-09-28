Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

Northbound Highway 101 through Santa Barbara was shut down for a time on Friday following a motorcycle crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. near Salinas Street.

Traffic was backed up due to the lane closures as emergency personnel tended to the injured rider and cleared the wreckage.

Santa Barbara city firefighters arrived on scene to find the rider lying face down in the middle lane of the freeway, according to fire Capt. Mike Hoose.

The motorcyclist apparently struck the side mirror of another vehicle, causing him to lose control, Hoose said.

He sustained multiple abrasions and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries Hoose said, adding that the rider’s helmet definitely did its job.

“His helmet really took a beating,” he said. “It was broken in a couple spots. It was a really good thing that he had a helmet on.”

The roadway was fully reopened at about 12:25 p.m.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

