Motorcyclist Crashes Into Vehicle on Highway 101 Near Turnpike Road

A vehicle-vs.-motorcycle traffic collision was reported Thursday morning on Highway 101 near Turnpike Road.

The incident was reported at 8:13 a.m., when a motorcycle and vehicle struck one another, according to the California Highway Patrol accident report website.

The motorcycle rider was reported to be riding on the right side of the road along with the vehicle when the bike rolled into the shoulder.

CHP said the rider was reported to have been driving recklessly by splitting lanes at high speeds.

The rider was transported to Cottage Hospital via ambulance, but the extent of the person's injuries are unknown at this time.

A tow truck was called for the motorcycle to be hauled away.

