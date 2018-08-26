Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Crash on West Camino Cielo

An off-road motorcyclist was critically injured Sunday in a crash in the Santa Ynez Mountains, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At about 10 a.m., county firefighters and sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team members were dispatched to the crash site on West Camino Cielo, just west of Broadcast Peak, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The rider, a 31-year-old man whose name was not released, was with a group of motorcyclists when he went over a 15-foot drop-off, Zaniboni said.

A county helicopter was called in, and two paramedics were hoisted down to evaluate and treatment him at the scene.

The man was then airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, Zaniboni said.

Details on his condition were not available.

No other motorcycles were involved in the crash, Zaniboni said.

