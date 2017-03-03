Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Downtown Santa Barbara Crash

3-wheeled vehicle overturned and landed on the rider; State Street was shut down for several hours in the area

A motorcyclist was critically injured Friday afternoon in a crash on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

The three-wheeled motorcycle was northbound on State from Carrillo Street when it veered across the roadway, said Sgt. Joshua Morton of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The vehicle struck the curb and a tree, then overturned onto the rider, Morton said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, Morton said.

As of 6 p.m., State Street remained closed between Carrillo and Figueroa Street while police investigated the accident.

