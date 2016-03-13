Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on Highway 33 Near New Cuyama

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on Highway 33 near the far northeast corner of Santa Barbara County.

The wreck occurred at about 12:20 p.m., three miles north of Lockwood Valley Road, in Ventura County, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said firefighters from nearby Station 41 in New Cuyama responded, and found a male rider down in the roadway.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was declared dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s coroner’s personnel were dispatched to the scene of the crash, which was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

