Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Collision on Highway 154 Just North of Santa Barbara

Roadway shut down in both directions after crash near San Antonio Creek Road; other details not yet available

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a head-on crash on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near San Antonio Creek Road.

The motorcyclist was heading up Highway 154 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

(An earlier version of this story, relying on initial information from the scene, incorrectly indicated the other vehicle had crossed the center line.)

He said American Medical Response paramedics who were first to arrive at the scene performed CPR on the victim, but he was declared dead.

Highway 154 was shut down in both directions, and was expected to reopen at about 6:15 p.m., the CHP said.

Additional details were not immediately available. Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

