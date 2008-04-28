Motorcyclist Dies in Morning Commute Collision

Motorist injured when her car is broadsided on Highway 101 near El Sueno Road.

A motorcyclist died when he struck a car early Monday on northbound Highway 101 south of El Sueno Road. The car’s driver was hospitalized, and two northbound lanes were closed for an hour.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman in a white 2006 Nissan Altima was driving northbound in the No. 1 (fast) lane at about 60-65 mph. Seeing traffic up ahead, she braked hard, causing her brakes to lock and her car to stop partially in the No. 1 lane and the center divider.

The motorcyclist, who was behind her, also braked hard but could not avoid broadsiding the vehicle. He was wearing a helmet, he CHP said, but was pronounced dead at the scene with massive injuries.

The woman was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital but her condition was not released.

Both names have been witheld pending notification of family.