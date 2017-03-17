Motorcyclist Dies of Injuries Suffered in Downtown Santa Barbara Crash

A motorcyclist who was critically injured earlier this month in a crash on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara has died, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The three-wheeled motorcycle was northbound on State from Carrillo Street on the afternoon of March 3 when, for unknown reasons, it veered across the roadway, said Sgt. Joshua Morton.

The vehicle struck the curb and a tree, then overturned onto the rider, Morton said.

The victim, Kenneth Livingston “Levi” Saks, 70, of Santa Barbara, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

Saks was taken off life support on March 11, and passed away a short time later, Morton said.

Saks — along with his distinctive motorcycle and a small, fluffy dog that often rode with him — was a familiar figure downtown.

It was not clear if the dog was involved in the crash.

"The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but alcohol and drugs are not suspected," Morton said.

