Motorcyclist Facing DUI Charges After Carpinteria Crash

A Carpinteria man is facing DUI charges stemming from a motorcycle crash in which he was seriously injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Gerald Torres, 43, was riding a 1998 Yamaha westbound on Casitas Pass Road, east of Lillingston Canyon Road, shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, when he veered off the roadway and struck a traffic sign and a fence, the CHP said.

Both Torres and an 8-year-old boy who was his passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

Torres, who was wearing an open-face helmet, suffered major head injuries as well as cuts to his extremities, the CHP said. He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The child, who was wearing a full-face helmet, suffered only minor abrasions, and was released to a family friend at the scene, the CHP said.

Torres was released to the hospital after being arrested on suspicion of DUI.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.