Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash on Modoc Road in Santa Barbara

A motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries Thursday afternoon in a collision on Modoc Road in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the 3700 block of Modoc, near the Vista del Monte senior community, said fire Battalion Chief Lee Waldron.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was eastbound on Modoc when he collided with a westbound vehicle that was turning left, Waldron said.

The injured man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. His name and details on his condition were not available.

The female driver of the vehicle was not hurt, Waldron said.

However, her vehicle sustained major damage, he added.

The accident was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

