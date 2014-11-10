Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Santa Barbara

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a collision on Cathedral Oaks Road near Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. near the southbound offramp from Highway 154, and involved a motorcycle and a GMC SUV, the CHP said.

The motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

It appeared that the motorcyclist was westbound on Cathedral Oaks Road when it collided with the SUV, which was southbound on the Highway 154 offramp, Sadecki said, adding that cause of the crash remained under investigations by the CHP.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.