Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash on Highway 154 Near Windy Gap

Male rider, who was thrown from the motorcycle, suffered moderate injuries in the collision

A motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries Friday night in a collision Highway 154 above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 10:15 p.m. to Highway 154 just west of Windy Gap, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The rider was westbound when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle and thrown from the motorcycle, Zaniboni said.

He was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but his name and details on his condition were not available.

The vehicle that struck the motorcycle sustained major front-end damage, and two other vehicles also were involved and sustained minor damage, Zaniboni said.

However, no other injuries were reported.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.