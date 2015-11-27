Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash on Santa Rosa Road Near Lompoc

Advice

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday afternoon when he crashed on Santa Rosa Road near Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The single vehicle accident occurred at about 12:30 p.m., 3 miles from Highway 1, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The victim, a man in his late-20s who name was not released, suffered a serious leg injury, and was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Zaniboni said.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

