Motorcycle Rider Injured in Collision in Orcutt
Man taken to hospital after crash at intersection with Kenneth Avenue
A motorcyclist was injured Monday night in a collision with a vehicle on Clark Avenue in Orcutt. ((Keenan Rodarte photo))
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | 9:57 p.m.
| February 1, 2016 | 7:38 p.m.
A motorcyclist was injured Monday night in a collision with another vehicle in Orcutt.
The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on East Clark Avenue at the intersection of Kenneth Avenue, according to emergency dispatch reports.
The male motorcyclist reportedly suffered minor to moderate injuries.
He was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center by ambulance.
Check back with Noozhawk for additional details as they become available.
