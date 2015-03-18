Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Crash Near Lompoc

A 34-year-old Lompoc man was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when he collided with a vehicle in the Lompoc Valley, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at 3:45 p.m. on Ocean Avenue near the intersection of Floradale Avenue, west of the city of Lompoc, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Haden David Farley, riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was eastbound on Ocean, behind a Volkswagen Beetle driven by Celia Marjorie Working, 21, of Lompoc, the CHP said.

As Working started to make a turn onto northbound Floradale, Farley attempted to pass her on the left side, over a double yellow line, the CHP said.

His motorcycle struck the left rear of the Volkswagen, and he was thrown from the bike, the CHP said.

A Calstar helicopter was called in to airlift Farley, who suffered major injuries, to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

Farley's injuries were considered life-threatening, the CHP said, but details on his condition were not available Wednesday night.

Farley was wearing a helmet and Working, who was not hurt, was wearing a seatbelt, the CHP said.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, the CHP said.

