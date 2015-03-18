Friday, April 6 , 2018, 6:18 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Crash Near Lompoc

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 10:23 p.m. | March 18, 2015 | 4:31 p.m.

A 34-year-old Lompoc man was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when he collided with a vehicle in the Lompoc Valley, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at 3:45 p.m. on Ocean Avenue near the intersection of Floradale Avenue, west of the city of Lompoc, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Haden David Farley, riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was eastbound on Ocean, behind a Volkswagen Beetle driven by Celia Marjorie Working, 21, of Lompoc, the CHP said.

As Working started to make a turn onto northbound Floradale, Farley attempted to pass her on the left side, over a double yellow line, the CHP said.

His motorcycle struck the left rear of the Volkswagen, and he was thrown from the bike, the CHP said.

A Calstar helicopter was called in to airlift Farley, who suffered major injuries, to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

Farley's injuries were considered life-threatening, the CHP said, but details on his condition were not available Wednesday night.

Farley was wearing a helmet and Working, who was not hurt, was wearing a seatbelt, the CHP said.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, the CHP said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

