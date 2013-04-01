Motorcyclist Injured in Highway 101 Crash in Carpinteria

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Monday afternoon following a crash on Highway 101 in Carpinteria, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

The motorcycle and several other vehicles were involved in a crash just north of the Santa Monica Road exit on the northbound side of the highway at about 2 p.m., said Battalion Chief Robert Kovach.

One fire engine responded to the scene, Kovach said, and crews found the injured man lying on the shoulder, next to the center divider of the highway.

Kovach said the motorcyclist suffered “moderate to minor injuries,” and that several other vehicles were involved, but no one else was injured.

Northbound freeway traffic was tied up on the area while crews cleared the wreckage and investigated the accident.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were also on scene, Kovach said.

The cause of the collision remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .