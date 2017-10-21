Motorcyclist Injured in Collision with SUV in Downtown Santa Barbara

Rider taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after crash at De la Vina and West Micheltorena streets

A motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries Saturday night in a collision with an SUV in downtown Santa Barbara.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. at De la Vina and West Micheltorena streets.

The 48-year-old motorcyclist was headed south on De la Vina when a Ford SUV apparently pulled out in front of him, according to Santa Barbara fire Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce.

He said the Suzuki GSF motorcycle collided with the SUV, and the rider was thrown to the roadway.

The motorcyclist was complaining of back pain, and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

Santa Barbara police were investigating the collision.

