Motorcyclist Injured in Collision on West Main Street in Santa Maria
Victim reportedly airlifted to Santa Barbara hospital after crash at Oakley Avenue
A motorcyclist was injured Friday afternoon in a collision on West Main Street in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| August 5, 2016 | 4:13 p.m.
A motorcyclist was injured Friday afternoon in a collision with a pickup truck on West Main Street in Santa Maria.
The accident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on West Main at Oakley Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
The victim reportedly was taken by AMR ambulance to the Santa Maria Public Airport, then transferred to a Calstar medical helicopter for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Detail’s on the victim’s condition were not immediately available.
The crash was under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department.
