Motorcyclist Injured in Collision on West Main Street in Santa Maria

Victim reportedly airlifted to Santa Barbara hospital after crash at Oakley Avenue

A motorcyclist was injured Friday afternoon in a collision with a pickup truck on West Main Street in Santa Maria.

The accident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on West Main at Oakley Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The victim reportedly was taken by AMR ambulance to the Santa Maria Public Airport, then transferred to a Calstar medical helicopter for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Detail’s on the victim’s condition were not immediately available.

The crash was under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department.

