Motorcyclist Injured in Highway 101 Crash in Santa Barbara

Rider had braked for traffic and was struck from behind by a vehicle below Las Positas Road overpass

A motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries Friday afternoon in a collision on northbound Highway 101 at Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara.
A motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries Friday afternoon in a collision on northbound Highway 101 at Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara. (Ryan Cullom photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | April 18, 2015

A motorcyclist was injured Friday afternoon in a collision on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The motorcyclist was driving in and out between vehicles at about 5:20 p.m. when traffic in front of him came to a stop below the Las Positas Road overpass, fire Battalion Chief Mike DePonce said.

“He put on his brakes, but was hit from behind by a vehicle,” DePonce said, adding that the rider flipped off the motorcycle, which was pushed up the highway.

The motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries, DePonce said, and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The crash, which brought northbound traffic to a halt for a time, was being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist’s name and condition were not available.

