Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Highway 154 Crash Near Lake Cachuma

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a collision on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The crash occurred at about 1:40 p.m. near the entrance to Cachuma Lake County Park, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The female motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

Highway 154 was shut down for a time after the wreck, but subsequently reopened.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

