Motorcyclist Killed ID’d as Khalid Hurst of Santa Barbara

Police say the former SBHS football standout was heading uphill on Miramonte over the weekend when he lost control

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | August 19, 2013 | 10:18 a.m.

Santa Barbara police have released the identity of the motorcyclist killed over the weekend in a crash in the Carrillo Hill area.

Khalid Hurst, 36, of Santa Barbara was declared dead at the scene of the accident, which was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Miramonte Drive near the intersection of Carrillo Street, said Sgt. Mike McGrew.

Hurst was heading up hill on Miramonte, on a dark stretch of roadway west of Carrillo, when for unknown reasons he lost control of his motorcycle, said Sgt. Mike McGrew.

The bike scraped along the left sidewalk curb, ejecting Hurst and a female passenger, and continued another 50 feet up the hill, coming to rest on the sidewalk.

Hurst, a 1995 Santa Barbara High School graduate who was a standout football player, was not wearing a helmet and suffered major head trauma, McGrew said.

The female passenger, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital, McGrew said.

She was wearing Hurst's helmet, McGrew said, which may have saved her life.

Witnesses told investigators that Hurst had been drinking earlier in the day, McGrew said. The female passenger also had been drinking, McGrew said.

The coroner's report on his death indicated that his blood-alcohol content was 0.276 percent, more than three times the level at which a driver is considered drunk under state law, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the county Sheriff's Department.

Excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, McGrew said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton

