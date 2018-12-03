Motorcyclist Killed in Collision Near Santa Barbara City College

Crash occurred on the 700 block of Cliff Drive, near the entrance to main SBCC campus

A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle near Santa Barbara City College, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. on the 700 block of Cliff Drive, near the SBCC main entrance, said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

The motorcyclist was eastbound, heading downhill, when he collided with a vehicle pulling out from City College, Wagner said.

The male victim was declared dead a the scene. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

A police accident reconstruction team responded to investigate the collision, Wagner said.

Cliff Drive was shut down in both directions near the accident scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

