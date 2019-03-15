Motorcyclist Killed in Collision on Highway 150 in Carpinteria

A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a collision with a pickup truck on Highway 150 in Carpinteria.

The crash occurred at about 6 a.m. on Highway 150 near Via Real, according to Battalion Chief Robert Kovach of the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

The motorcyclist suffered severe internal injuries, and was declared dead at the scene, Kovach said.

His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The driver of the pickup truck, whose name was not available, was not injured.

The collision was under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Caltrans District 5 officials said Highway 150 will be closed between Highway 101 to Rincon Hill Road until at least noon because of the crash, and advised drivers to detour using State Route 192 or other local streets.

