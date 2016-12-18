Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:11 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with SUV on Foothill Road in Carpinteria

Rider Robert Kilburn, 53, of Santa Barbara slammed into oncoming vehicle about 4:25 p.m. on curve just east of Toro Canyon Road intersection

A 53-year-old Santa Barbara motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a collision with an SUV on Foothill Road, near Toro Canyon Road, in the Carpinteria Valley. Click to view larger
A 53-year-old Santa Barbara motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a collision with an SUV on Foothill Road, near Toro Canyon Road, in the Carpinteria Valley. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 12:40 p.m. | December 18, 2016 | 5:19 p.m.

A Santa Barbara motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision with an SUV on Foothill Road in the Carpinteria Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 4:20 p.m. on Foothill Road/Highway 192, just east of Toro Canyon Road, the CHP said.

Witnesses told Noozhawk it appeared the motorcycle was westbound and missed the curve, then slammed into the eastbound SUV.

Sgt. Jim Richards said the driver of the 2004 Mercedes-Benz SUV — identified as Barbara Ford, 83, of Carpinteria — told officers that she saw a black Harley-Davidson traveling directly at her as she entered a sweeping left curve.

Richards said the motorcyclist continued in a straight line, crossing the double yellow line into the eastbound lane.

“Ford steered to the right, but was unable to avoid the Harley-Davidson, which collided into the left front of her Mercedes-Benz,” he said. “The rider was ejected onto the roadway and simultaneously run over.

“A friend who was riding with the motorcyclist called 9-1-1 to report the collision.”

Richards said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified Monday as Robert Kilburn, 53, of Santa Barbara.

Ford was not injured in the wreck.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the collision, Richards said. The CHP is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Foothill Road was closed for about two hours while authorities investigated the scene and debris was cleared.

Crews from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District responded to the crash scene, along with personnel from the CHP, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, American Medical Response and the Coroner’s Office.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

