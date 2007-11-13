Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 7:51 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Identified

A 48-year-old Santa Ynez man died after he lost control of his motorcycle near Los Olivos.

By Noozhawk Staff | November 13, 2007 | 12:51 p.m.

Robert Jeffrey Driggers, 48, of Santa Ynez, died Monday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle on Roblar Avenue near Highway 154 in Los Olivos.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened around 4:30 p.m. Driggers died at the scene.

Driggers was riding a 2006 Ducati ST3 at a high rate of speed on westbound Roblar toward Calzada Avenue when “for unknown reasons the motorcyclist lost control of his motorcycle and was completely ejected,” according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

