Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Identified

Driggers was riding a 2006 Ducati ST3 at a high rate of speed on westbound Roblar toward Calzada Avenue when “for unknown reasons the motorcyclist lost control of his motorcycle and was completely ejected,” according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened around 4:30 p.m. Driggers died at the scene.

Robert Jeffrey Driggers, 48, of Santa Ynez, died Monday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle on Roblar Avenue near Highway 154 in Los Olivos.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >