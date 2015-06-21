Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Pickup Truck Near Santa Maria

A motorcyclist died late Saturday night in a collision with a pickup truck near Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 11:25 p.m. at Black Road and Tanglewood Drive, southwest of Santa Maria, the CHP said.

The motorcycle rider, Mauro Leon, 23, of Santa Maria, was declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Leon was eastbound on Black Road when a westbound Ford F-350 pickup driven by Michael G. Chambers, 51, of Santa Maria began turning left onto Tanglewood Road, the CHP said.

Leon collided with the the right front of the pickup and was thrown from his Kawasaki motorcycle, suffering fatal injuries, the CHP said.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

