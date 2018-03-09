Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near UCSB Entrance in Isla Vista

Irvine man, 19, suffered fatal injuries in accident on El Colegio Road near Stadium Road

A motorcyclist was fatally injured Friday afternoon in an accident near the entrance to UCSB in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on El Colegio Road at Stadium Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The 19-year-old motorcyclist was heading up Stadium Road and turned right onto El Colegio just prior to the crash, Zaniboni said.

"For reasons not yet determined, the motorcycle veered to the right and collided into the raised concrete curb located on the north side of the street," according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

The rider was thrown from the 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle into a bus stop bench and pole, Gutierrez said.

Paramedics worked on the man, believed to be in his early 20s, for about 20 minutes before he was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

El Colegio Road was closed for about 90 minutes, with traffic diverted to Stadium Road.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, Gutierrez said.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

