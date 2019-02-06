Pixel Tracker

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Fairview Avenue in Goleta

Collision with Honda SUV occurred at Stow Canyon Road; roadway shut down in both directions

Emergency personnel examine wreckage after fatal motorcycle crash. Click to view larger
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle on Fairview Avenue in Goleta. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 6, 2019 | 6:13 p.m.

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 4:20 p.m. on Fairview at Stow Canyon Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The motorcyclist, a man believed to be in his mid-20s, was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash — a Honda SUV  — was not hurt, Zaniboni said.

Fairview was closed down for a time in both directions after the crash.

The accident was under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol, Zaniboni said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

