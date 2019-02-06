Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Fairview Avenue in Goleta

Collision with Honda SUV occurred at Stow Canyon Road; roadway shut down in both directions

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 4:20 p.m. on Fairview at Stow Canyon Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The motorcyclist, a man believed to be in his mid-20s, was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash — a Honda SUV — was not hurt, Zaniboni said.

Fairview was closed down for a time in both directions after the crash.

The accident was under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol, Zaniboni said.

