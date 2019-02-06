Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Fairview Avenue in Goleta

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The accident occurred at about 4:20 p.m. on Fairview at Stow Canyon Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
The motorcyclist, a man believed to be in his mid-20s, was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.
His name was not released pending notification of relatives.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash — a Honda SUV — was not hurt, Zaniboni said.
Fairview was closed down for a time in both directions after the crash.
The accident was under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol, Zaniboni said.
