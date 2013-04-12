Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 154 in Los Olivos

A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon when he collided with an SUV in Los Olivos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was a 61-year-old Shell Beach man who was eastbound on Highway 154 at about 1:40 p.m. when the accident occurred, said CHP Sgt. Perry Heidebrink.

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The collision occurred when a westbound GMC Yukon driven by a 17-year-old Los Olivos boy was turning left onto Alamo Pintado Avenue, Heidebrink said.

The motorcyclist suffered numerous broken bones, but the cause of death “was not obvious,” Heidebrink said, adding that the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

The driver of the Yukon, whose name was not released, was not injured, Heidebrink said, and was not cited.

Cause of the accident remained under investigation.

