Motorcyclist Killed, Driver Arrested on DUI Charges in Orcutt Crash

Rider declared dead at scene of wreck with SUV on Santa Maria Way near Bradley Road intersection

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night in Orcutt in a collision with a suspected drunken driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 8:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way, near the Pacific Christian Center and the Bradley Road intersection.

The westbound motorcycle struck a Nissan Pathfinder that was turning left into an apartment complex driveway, according to CHP Sgt. Tim Santoro.

The motorcycle slammed into the front passenger door of the Nissan, ejecting the rider.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. The SUV driver was not injured.

On Monday afternoon, the CHP released the motorcyclist's name as Mario Coria Gonzalez, 22, of Santa Maria.

The CHP said the SUV driver, identified as Garrett D. Alford, 31, of Orcutt, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated causing injury or death.

“Alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP said.

The CHP also is investigating how fast the motorcyclist was traveling.

Traffic was shut down for a time in the area.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP and the Sheriff's Department.

Santa Maria police and firefighters officers also responded to the scene.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . This article includes reporting from the scene by North County editor Janene Scully. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.