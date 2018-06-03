Motorcyclist Killed in Fiery Santa Ynez Valley Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in the Santa Ynez Valley late Friday night, and authorities were searching for two people who were in the car he collided with, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The collision occurred at about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 154 and Highway 246, said Engineer Russ Sechler.

After the collision, the car burst into flames, and the two occupants fled on foot, Sechler said.

CHP officers and sheriff's deputies were searching for the car's occupants.

Further details were not available late Friday night.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.