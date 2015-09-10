Motorcyclist Killed in Highway 101 Crash North of Buellton

Advice

A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday when he slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Highway 101 north of Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Jonata Park Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The tractor-trailer, driven by Donald Hart, 68, of Santa Ynez, had just pulled into the northbound right-hand lane from Jonata Park Road when it was struck from behind by the motorcycle, which was reported to have been traveling at a high speed, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The rider, a 68-year-old Camarillo man whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said, and Santa Barbara County coroner’s personnel were called in.

The right-hand lane was closed for about 90 minutes after the crash.

The accident remained under investigation by the CHP.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.