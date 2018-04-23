Motorcyclist Killed In Highway 1 Crash Identified as Man From Italy

A motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 1 near Lompoc Sunday afternoon has been identified as a resident of Italy.

Enrico Marafatto, 39, died after his motorcycle collided with a Ford Explorer on Highway 1 near Jalama Road, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At 2:30 p.m., Marafatto was riding a 2017 Harley-Davidson on Highway 1 south of Jalama Road at approximately 68 mph on a curve when the vehicle drifted over the double yellow lines into the southbound lane of traffic, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The northbound motorcycle slammed head on into the southbound Explorer, with the impact ejecting Marafatto from the bike.

The Explorer’s driver, Darlene Curtis, 67, of Lompoc, and two rear passengers, 14- and 15-year-old girls from Lompoc, received minor injuries.

A front passenger, John Curtis, 69, of Lompoc received major injuries.

All four were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by AMR and Santa Barbara County Fire Department ambulances.

The California Highway Patrol says the incident remains under investigation, but intoxication does not appear to be a factor.

