Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:20 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Motorcyclist Nabbed in Santa Barbara After High-Speed Chase from Santa Maria

Kaichi Sato, 28, of Santa Barbara was captured after 70-mile run, which reportedly reached 130 mph during pursuit down Highway 101 from Orcutt and into several Santa Barbara neighborhoods

A motorcyclist passes a vehicle on southbound Highway 101 west of Ellwood on Sunday afternoon during a high-speed pursuit that began in the Santa Maria area. He eventually was arrested in Santa Barbara.
A motorcyclist passes a vehicle on southbound Highway 101 west of Ellwood on Sunday afternoon during a high-speed pursuit that began in the Santa Maria area. He eventually was arrested in Santa Barbara. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 5:13 p.m. | August 23, 2015 | 3:40 p.m.

Kaichi Sato

A motorcyclist was arrested in Santa Barbara on Sunday afternoon after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from the Santa Maria area.

The hour-long pursuit reportedly reached speeds of 130 mph during the more than 70-mile race down Highway 101.

According to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began at about 1:45 p.m. on Highway 1 west of Orcutt, when a Guadalupe police officer observed the motorcyclist driving recklessly on Highway 1 near Brown Road.

She said the suspect refused to pull over, and led sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit through the streets of Orcutt before getting on southbound Highway 101 at Clark Avenue.

She identified the suspect Sunday night at Kaichi Sato, 28, of Santa Barbara.

A county helicopter was called in, and was able to track Sato as he sped south on the freeway, at times splitting lanes and passing vehicles on the right shoulder, Hoover said.

Sato exited the freeway at Turnpike Road east of Goleta, then headed east on Hollister Avenue and Modoc Road through Santa Barbara’s Westside.

He took Miramonte Drive up over TV Hill to the Mesa, then eventually reversed course and headed northbound on Carrillo Street into downtown Santa Barbara.

After speeding around city streets, Sato abandoned his bike on Highway 101 near the northbound Laguna Street exit and fled on foot, Hoover said.

Moments later, CHP officers arrested him at gunpoint in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 500 block of East Montecito Street.

Hoover said Sato was in custody Sunday night at County Jail, but by Monday he had been released on $75,000 bail. 

She said Sato was charged with attempting to evade a peace officer and evading a peace officer/wrong way driver, both felonies.

He was also charged with a misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license related to a drunken-driving charge in April.

There were initial reports that Sato may have been involved with an injury collision on Highway 1 west of Orcutt, but that was determined not to be the case.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

California Highway Patrol officers inspect a motorcycle after its rider was arrested Sunday afternoon following a high-speed chase that began in Santa Maria and ended in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
California Highway Patrol officers inspect a motorcycle after its rider was arrested Sunday afternoon following a high-speed chase that began in Santa Maria and ended in Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 