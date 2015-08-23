Motorcyclist Nabbed in Santa Barbara After High-Speed Chase from Santa Maria

Advice

Kaichi Sato, 28, of Santa Barbara was captured after 70-mile run, which reportedly reached 130 mph during pursuit down Highway 101 from Orcutt and into several Santa Barbara neighborhoods

A motorcyclist was arrested in Santa Barbara on Sunday afternoon after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from the Santa Maria area.

The hour-long pursuit reportedly reached speeds of 130 mph during the more than 70-mile race down Highway 101.

According to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began at about 1:45 p.m. on Highway 1 west of Orcutt, when a Guadalupe police officer observed the motorcyclist driving recklessly on Highway 1 near Brown Road.

She said the suspect refused to pull over, and led sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit through the streets of Orcutt before getting on southbound Highway 101 at Clark Avenue.

She identified the suspect Sunday night at Kaichi Sato, 28, of Santa Barbara.

A county helicopter was called in, and was able to track Sato as he sped south on the freeway, at times splitting lanes and passing vehicles on the right shoulder, Hoover said.

Sato exited the freeway at Turnpike Road east of Goleta, then headed east on Hollister Avenue and Modoc Road through Santa Barbara’s Westside.

He took Miramonte Drive up over TV Hill to the Mesa, then eventually reversed course and headed northbound on Carrillo Street into downtown Santa Barbara.

After speeding around city streets, Sato abandoned his bike on Highway 101 near the northbound Laguna Street exit and fled on foot, Hoover said.

Moments later, CHP officers arrested him at gunpoint in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 500 block of East Montecito Street.

Hoover said Sato was in custody Sunday night at County Jail, but by Monday he had been released on $75,000 bail.

She said Sato was charged with attempting to evade a peace officer and evading a peace officer/wrong way driver, both felonies.

He was also charged with a misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license related to a drunken-driving charge in April.

There were initial reports that Sato may have been involved with an injury collision on Highway 1 west of Orcutt, but that was determined not to be the case.

