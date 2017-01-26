Motorcyclist Reported Killed in Collision in Lompoc

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening in a collision with another vehicle in Lompoc.

Few details were immediately available about the accident, which occurred at about 5:35 p.m. at Stonebrook Drive and O Street.

Samantha Scroggin, a spokeswoman for the city of Lompoc, confirmed the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

North O Street remained blocked off to traffic between Central Avenue and Barton Avenue, while the Lompoc Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the incident.

