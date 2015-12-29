Motorcyclist Reportedly Injured In Santa Ynez Valley Crash

A motorcyclist reportedly received minor injuries in a crash near Ballard Canyon Road and Via De Los Ranchos Road Tuesday morning.
The incident was reported at approximately 11:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol emergency dispatch reports.
Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene.
One patient reportedly was taken by ambulance to a Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
