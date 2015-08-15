Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt in Crash at Cojo-Jalama Ranch

Advice

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Saturday after being seriously injured in a crash near Jalama Beach County Park.

The wreck occurred about 1:15 p.m. in the 10000 block of Jalama Road, near the entrance to the Cojo-Jalama Ranch, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Zaniboni said the rider, a man in his 50s who was part of a group of motorcyclists, ended up over the side and about 100 feet off the roadway.

Firefighters had to use a rope system to bring the man back up to the roadway, where he was treated by paramedics.

The injured rider was then taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

His name and details on his injuries and condition were not available.

