Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Collision With Sedan in Lompoc

A motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Lompoc on Monday night.

Personnel from Lompoc Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to North F Street and East North Avenue at 7:18 p.m., fire Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

The collision involving a motorcycle and a sedan remains under investigation by Lompoc police.

The motorcycle rider, whose name was not released, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Federmann said.

A Calstar medical helicopter was requested but was unable to respond.

