Motorcyclist, 18, Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Lompoc
Victim airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital With Major Injuries
An 18-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Tuesday afternoon after suffering major injuries in a crash west of Lompoc. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | 5:47 p.m.
| October 11, 2016 | 5:13 p.m.
A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash just west of Lompoc.
The accident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Floradale Avenue, near West Ocean Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The rider, an 18-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway near his motorcycle, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
A Calstar medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene to transport the injured rider to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.
His name and details on his condition were not available.
Roadways were reported closed for a time in the area.
