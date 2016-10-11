Motorcyclist, 18, Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Lompoc

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash just west of Lompoc.

The accident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Floradale Avenue, near West Ocean Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The rider, an 18-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway near his motorcycle, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A Calstar medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene to transport the injured rider to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

Roadways were reported closed for a time in the area.

