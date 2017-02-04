Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash on Highway 154 Above Santa Barbara

Rider hospitalized after wreck near Painted Cave Road; cause under investigation

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a crash on Highway 154 near Painted Cave Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred shortly after 1 p.m., fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The male rider suffered moderate injuries, and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His identity and details on his condition were not available.

One lane of Highway 154 was shut down after the crash, but was reopened about 30 minutes later.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

