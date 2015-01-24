Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Highway 154 Crash Near Cold Spring Canyon Bridge

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency crews were dispatched at about 10:20 a.m. to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a minivan on Highway 154 between Paradise Road and the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge, Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

Once on scene, he said, firefighters determined that the wreck involved only the motorcycle, and the male rider was being treated by a U.S. Forest Service fire crew.

The victim was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, Eliason said.

His name and details on his injuries and condition were not available.

The crash was being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

